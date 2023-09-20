Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.61

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Obayashi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.