HFG Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

