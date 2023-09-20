Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBWFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $583.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile



The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

