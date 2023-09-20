Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $583.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

