Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

