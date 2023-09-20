IAM Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

LMT stock opened at $425.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day moving average of $459.25.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

