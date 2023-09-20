IAM Advisory LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,857,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

