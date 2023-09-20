IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

