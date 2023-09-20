Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

