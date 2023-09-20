Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

