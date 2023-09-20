Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after buying an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.