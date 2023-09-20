Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL opened at $392.65 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.44. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

