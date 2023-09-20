HFG Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

