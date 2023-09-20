iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 99,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $477,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

