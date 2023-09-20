Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,799,000 after buying an additional 153,142 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 166,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

