Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

