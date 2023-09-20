Erickson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.