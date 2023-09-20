Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Erickson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 18.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

