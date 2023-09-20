Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) is Erickson Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF comprises 6.2% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

