Erickson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

