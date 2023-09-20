HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

