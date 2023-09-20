Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$15.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.70 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$9.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

BC stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

