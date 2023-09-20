Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.99

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 5809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Inpex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

