iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.35

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 72304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

