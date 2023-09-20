BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 157.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 119,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

