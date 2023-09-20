Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $976.17 million-$994.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Endava also updated its FY24 guidance to GBP1.52-1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Endava stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

