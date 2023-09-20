Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.78 million-$234.03 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.44 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.90-$2.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE DAVA opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endava by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Endava by 562.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Endava by 34.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

