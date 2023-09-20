Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.79

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 43325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$88.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of C$74.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

