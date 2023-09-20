Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 5.1%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 2,363,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,086,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,999 shares of company stock worth $302,310. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

