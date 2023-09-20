Block (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.27

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 8503343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

