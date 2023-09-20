LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 5.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 198,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 741,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

