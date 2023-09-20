Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 10th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

