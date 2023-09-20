International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 59948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
International Lithium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
