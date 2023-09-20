ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $572.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

