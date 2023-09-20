Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $466.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

