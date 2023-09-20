Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Ternium stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

