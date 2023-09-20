W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

