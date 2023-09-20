Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

