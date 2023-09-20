Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Citigroup cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

