PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

