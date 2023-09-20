Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.