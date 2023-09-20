Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $178.21

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.21 and last traded at $179.57, with a volume of 439221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,520,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

