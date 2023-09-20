Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $541,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

