iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 23.1%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 23.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 130,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

iMetal Resources Stock Up 23.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

