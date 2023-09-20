Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF stock opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.82. Bucher Industries has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $445.00.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.