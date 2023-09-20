Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.57. 4,509,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,866,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,242.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671,049 shares of company stock worth $11,153,608. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,019 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

