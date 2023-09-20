Comparing BTCS (BTCS) and Its Competitors

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BTCS to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BTCS alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million -$15.89 million -2.94 BTCS Competitors $3.09 billion $410.55 million 7.08

Volatility and Risk

BTCS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

BTCS has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s competitors have a beta of 5.93, meaning that their average stock price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% BTCS Competitors -124.52% -35.15% -11.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 335 1399 2062 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.80%. Given BTCS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BTCS competitors beat BTCS on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.