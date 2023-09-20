TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.57

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 194621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $770.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

