SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 6,574,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,720,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 21,449 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $44,399.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,677 shares of company stock worth $718,847 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

