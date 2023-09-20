Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

