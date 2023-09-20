Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 221,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 268,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.4648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently -1,375.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 230.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 124.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 24.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

